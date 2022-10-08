There are four ladies who regularly send letters to this paper, quoting random Bible verses, telling us how we should live and be Christians by following Jesus’ teachings.
I just have two questions for these ladies:
1. How can you be a Christian and be a follower of Donald Trump, one of the most evil men on earth? He is an open racist. He has committed adultery many times and boasts about it. He has paid (bribed) several women to keep silent about their affairs. I thought bribery was a crime. Guess not?
Trump has no church, or pastor, and can’t even hold a Bible right-side up. His only friend abroad is a godless murderer, whom he calls a genius. He is responsible for many deaths as he lied to us about Covid. He lied about revealing his tax records. His lies go on and on and are well documented. You know them, yet you back this prototype of the anti-Christ.
2. Why do you continue to vote against your self-interest? The Trump cult (formally known as the Republican Party) wants to eliminate all so-called entitlement including Social Security, disability, Medicare, Medicaid, minimum wage, workers’ comp and so many others.
Rep. Carol Miller and the Republicans voted down a bill, the Affordable Insulin Act, designed to cap the price of insulin. They also voted against The Gas Price Gouging Prevention Act, designed to protect you and me, the consumers, from price gouging of gas and other fuels. How in the world could anyone vote against these bills and then blame the Democrats for high gas and medical costs?
But yet you will vote them right back in.
Tom Rapp
Beckley
