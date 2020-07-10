Friends of mine in Beckley keep me up to date on local news of interest. I graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1950, so naturally I received the opinion (“Woodrow Wilson High School needs a change – in name”) appearing in the June 28 Register-Herald and the follow-up letter by Gator Williams (“Nominees to rename Woodrow Wilson High School,” The Readers Speak) on June 30, 2020.
When I think of Woodrow Wilson High School, the Woodrow Wilson jumps out as the name of our 28th president. It doesn’t make me think of his actions 100 years ago. Many things were different 100 years ago.
I spoke with a classmate of mine today and our discussion led to Robert C. Byrd. His name came up because it is attached to many things there and his racist actions took place just four years before we graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Byrd was a high-ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan during the early 1940s and even formed a new chapter in Sophia. As late as 1946, Byrd wrote to the Klan’s Grand Wizard: “The Klan is needed today as never before, and I am anxious to see its rebirth here in West Virginia and in every state in the nation.” He voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1964 but later said he was sorry. He said joining the Klan was the biggest mistake he made.
I am pointing this out because I think you may have opened a can of worms. We cannot ignore the misdeeds of past leaders, but humans can evolve. Changing the name of something does not change history. We need to change ourselves into better people and, thus, bring about change in our communities.
Betty Gates
Orlando, Fl