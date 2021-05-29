Robert Morgan in his May 14 letter says: “I know the Quran condones killing...” This is because the Quran draws heavily from the Bible, especially the Old Testament. Abraham, Moses, and many other biblical characters are in the Quran, and this is where the mandate of killing of unbelievers is copied from.
Here are a few examples.
Deuteronomy 13: 6-10 - If anyone, even in your own family suggests worshipping another god, kill them. 13: 12-15 - If you find a city that worships a different god, destroy the city and kill all of its inhabitants. (When the walls of Jericho fell, the Hebrews killed all of the occupants: That would include infants and pregnant women.) Deuteronomy 17: 2-7 - Kill anyone who “has worshiped other gods.” Exodus 22:20 - He that sacrifices unto any god, save unto the Lord only, he shall be utterly destroyed.
Numbers 31:17 - Now therefore kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman that hath known a man by lying with him. (And save the virgins for yourself.)
2 Samuel 12:13-18 tells the story of God allowing David’s son by Bathsheba to be born, and then killing it on the seventh day.
Psalm 137:8-9 - “O daughter of Babylon, who art to be destroyed; happy shall he be, that rewardeth thee as thou hast served us.
“Happy shall he be, that taketh and dasheth thy little ones against the stones.”
There are 27 biblical verses talking about killing infants and small children alone, but you get the idea.
I agree with Mr. Morgan that many people, especially those living around here, need to learn more about religion.
Thomas “Eddie” Ingles
Fayetteville