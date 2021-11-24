What a sad situation it is when Halloween and Black Friday have overshadowed the celebration of Thanksgiving. Of all the holidays we enjoy, I believe Thanksgiving should be in the forefront.
However, in a nation that has succumbed to an ungodly, selfish pursuit of materialism and a fascination with the occult, it is not surprising that Thanksgiving has become little more than an opportunity to stuff our bellies.
Even a brief glance at the past and the present should inform us of how much we have to be thankful for. The misery of multitudes that have occupied this planet is sobering. Most of us are unacquainted with cruel tyrannies that treat those under their oppressive boot as little more than worthless animals. We sleep not on dirt floors in smoky confines that many call home. The food we pitch in the garbage would be a banquet to many. A single blanket would be a delight to many shivering bodies. A cupful of cold, clear, uncontaminated water is something many will never experience. The opportunity for even the most basic medical care is beyond their reach. Even toilet paper would be a luxury. And we have the audacity to complain. Shame on us.
Obe Dupree
Union