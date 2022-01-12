My name is Anna Marie Hall (Charles). I found out by way of a message on Twitter that my mother, Emma J. Charles, passed away recently. I guess that is a little better than when my father, Glen L. Charles, passed away in 2005. I found that out by reading the obituaries.
Because of years of verbal abuse – which was only escalating, being unwanted and driven from my childhood home – disregarded like yesterday’s news – I have not been to my birth home, MacArthur/Beckley, since 2001.
For those remaining relatives, friends, etc., who were genuinely kind to me and cared for me growing up at Hilltop Baptist Church, Hollywood Elementary School, Park Junior High, Woodrow Wilson High School, the neighborhood, etc. – I thank you. You are remembered and I treasure those fond memories in my heart.
My relationship with God, a supportive spouse, creating art and spending time in and with nature has been tremendously helpful. And when it comes down to it, I believe sparrows are my favorite birds.
“Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God.” Luke 12:6
Living with gratitude at 22 Walnut Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Anna Marie Hall
Thurmont, MD