On behalf of Raleigh County Schools, I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to the following community businesses for providing work-based learning opportunities for area high school students during the past school year. Hats off and applause to the following businesses:
Calacino’s Pizzeria, Chick-fil-A - Crossroads Mall, Comfort Inn, Country Inn & Suites, Food Lion - Beckley, Food Lion - Sophia, Glade Springs Resort, Golden Corral, Holiday Inn, Hometown RV, National Mine Health & Safety Academy, Pizza Hut, Quality Inn, Raleigh County Convention Center, Sleep Inn, Tamarack, Walmart and WV Division of Rehabilitation Services.
Work-based learning stresses the importance of the workplace as an active learning environment which emphasizes the importance of work attitudes and participation skills in addition to job-specific skills. Thank you for providing Raleigh County students the opportunity to “Create their Future.”
Sherri Morgan
Transition Specialist
Raleigh County Schools