Thanks to everyone who was involved with or attended Beckley’s 26th Annual Kids Classic Festival this month. Special thanks to our Event Hosts: Beckley Police and Fire Departments game at Epling Stadium, McDonalds, The Pottery Place, Leisure Lanes, New River Pool/Humane Society, Active SWV/NPS, Raleigh County Library, Crescendo House, Youth Museum/Exhibition Mine, Classic Pageants, United Bank arcade and Beckley Little League for offering wonderful events throughout the week.
We really appreciate our festival sponsors United Bank, Raleigh County Commission, Jan Care Ambulance, Mac’s, Best Ambulance, SMART529, Quick Prince Printing, McDonalds, Ward Law Office, 103CIR and 93.5 The Buzz, The Register-Herald, 99.5 WJLS, City of Beckley and grants from the State of WV Fairs & Festivals and Irish Heritage Fund. Thanks so much to our dedicated committee volunteers, youth council, festival royalty and city departments for their help with this special community festival.
It was exciting to see the thousands of people who attended the Saturday Kids Street Fair and Parade. Thanks to the 50-plus businesses and organizations that offered games, food or information. We are grateful for the many parade entries and local marching bands (WWHS, SSHS, BSMS, PMS, and SSMS) and youth performers (Bailey Spurlock, Lindsey Palmer, Kate Lett and Mia Bailey) after the parade. The always popular United Bank games arcade offered 16 games and the prize wheel. United and the arcade sponsors provided over $6000 in toys and prizes during the event.
Thank you so much to the many families who attended and enjoyed the festival. We hope you had a blast.
Jill Moorefield
Beckley Events