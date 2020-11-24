As we look back on America’s founding, it is easy to forget the difficulties and sacrifices our forefathers faced. The Pilgrims sailed across the Atlantic in a small ship whose measurements are estimated as 25 feet by 100 feet. After more than two months at sea, enduring storms in wet, cramped quarters, they arrived in New England on Nov. 21. During that first winter, half of the Pilgrims died from cold, starvation and disease. If it hadn’t been for the Native Americans’ help, it is doubtful that any of them would have survived. The following fall, after harvesting their crops, they immediately thanked God for their blessings.
The Pilgrims’ lives centered on their religion. The Bible was read in their homes and used as a textbook for teaching their children. Wow, I wish I could have been around back then. We still serve the same God and we live in America and for that I praise God. On Thanksgiving Day it is easy to pause and focus on God-given material blessings. While doing this, it is easy to forget that greatest gift of all, the gift of his son, Jesus.
The same God who watched over and blessed those brave pilgrims blesses us today. Psalm 103:2 says: “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits.” In honoring all our forefathers, a quote attributed to President Abraham Lincoln over a century ago is relevant for America today: “You cannot help small men by tearing down big men. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer. You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than your income. You cannot further brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred. You cannot establish security on borrowed money. You cannot build character and courage by taking away man’s initiative and independence. You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.”
Please take the time this Thanksgiving to give thanks to God for all his blessings.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside