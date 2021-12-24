Quick! Stop what you’re doing, call (202) 224-3954 and thank Joe Manchin for… whatever it is he’s doing this week. The cherry picking TV ads we’ve been bombarded with the last few months are on par with car warranty phone calls. Seriously.
The “Joe Saves the World” narrative is as insulting as the Socialists of his party calling him names for betraying his party and the poor people of West Virginia.
Sorry. I don’t see it that way.
Why not call Ms. Capito and thank her for a solid stand with American principles along with the rest of the Republican Party instead of wondering when Joe is going to change his mind … again. I like Joe, but his party is dragging this country to hell in a hand basket with bad intentions.
The monstrous spending bills the last couple of years were bipartisan emergency responses to the virus. The BBB flushes America down the toilet. Americans used to be resilient, resourceful fighters. Now we drive our cars alone wearing masks.
Come on, people! Grow a spine, make decisions, get back to work and take care of business. If you want the government to take total charge of your life, cradle to grave, then thank Joe Manchin today because he will cave tomorrow.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley