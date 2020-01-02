Although we disagree with Senator Carmichael on a lot of issues, we agree that it’s time to stop sending millions of dollars in state revenue to greyhound racing.
As teachers, we see struggling families and suffering kids every day in our classrooms. Hungry kids. Homeless kids. Abused kids. Neglected kids. Kids with parents who’ve passed away, are in jail, or are in rehab. Parents juggling three jobs and still choosing between food or rent. Parents choosing between heating fuel or doctor visits. Grandparents raising grandchildren.
Why are we wasting $14 million a year subsidizing the cruel and dying greyhound racing industry while we fail to provide an epidemic of families in crisis with the help they desperately need?
Lawmakers are faced with a simple choice. They can either continue to prop up a moribund industry, or use the same state revenues to help the children of our state.
We propose this $14 million in tax revenue be redirected to provide social workers in our schools. Social workers will provide critically needed counseling to students as well as consultations and de-briefing to our educators on the front lines of this crisis, many of whom experience secondary trauma and burnout from the overwhelming level of suffering among their students. Social workers will help families find resources to survive and heal. While there are many programs available, finding and using those resources can be an impossible task for families experiencing trauma. Social workers connect families to solutions for affordable housing, food, clothing, utilities, employment, medical care, mental health care, rehabilitation, and other concerns. These services offer families a “hand up” to healing and independence.
With no new taxes, we can fund 165 full time social workers – an average of three per county. At least one new full-time social worker would be added to every county, and the remaining 110 social workers would be allocated based on both the county’s population of school-age children and the county’s degree of trauma (as measured by rates of children not living with a parent, poverty, and addiction). Staffing levels would be re-evaluated every three years.
With a dramatic increase in social worker support, we can expect to see reduced childhood trauma, reduced hunger, fewer children living away from their parents, improved school performance, and improved physical and mental health. We can also expect improved morale, health and retention among our educators. By helping families stay together in stable, healthy homes and reducing trauma, we will also reap huge economic benefits through reduced crime, addiction and trauma. West Virginia can’t wait to end this wasteful corporate subsidy and to instead provide struggling families the help they desperately need.
Investing in our families is the best possible use of our tax dollars. What are we waiting for?
Delegate Cody Thompson
House of Delegates, District 43
Randolph County teacher
Candi Sisler
Candidate for House of Delegates, District 53
Preston County teacher
Brittney Barlett
Candidate for House of Delegates, District 46
Upshur County teacher
Robin Cutlip
Candidate for House of Delegates, District 44
Webster County teacher
Elliott Pritt
Candidate for House of Delegates, District 32
Nicholas County teacher
Tina Russell
Candidate for House of Delegates, District 27
Mercer County teacher