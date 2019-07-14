A letter by Sen. Rollan Roberts recently called for civility from teachers unions. The senator attempted to shift blame to union leadership regarding calls for teachers throughout the state to boycott personal businesses affiliated with hostile legislators that are bent on attacking West Virginia’s public education system. He went so far as to lament that the Founding Fathers would be appalled by this “dangerous” behavior.
The Founding Fathers, in the revolutionary years leading up to our historic break from England’s grasp, engaged in many protest actions that were, for lack of a better term, uncivil. They destroyed property, burned effigies of politicians and tax collectors, and sometimes engaged in violent behavior in order to protest political injustices. Ransacking the home of a hated government official was not just on the table – it happened under the watch of the men that went on to be Founding Fathers.
Furthermore, labor unions have a long and storied history of acting out violently when politicians and business owners act in a way that is beneficial only to the elite at the expense of the working class. Miners in West Virginia went to war against coal companies in the 1910s and 1920s, with the uprising at Blair Mountain being the single largest violent worker uprising in United States history. Many of these men had returned from service in WWI, and saw a new enemy in the oppressive regimes imposed by coal companies and their bought politicians.
My point to Sen. Roberts is that teachers unions are engaged in a civil form of protest. The Founders ensured through the First Amendment that we had a right to petition the government, peaceably assemble, and speak our minds. Calling for boycotts and speaking out against corporate bought corruption in the Legislature is not only civil, it’s downright American. These measures are the alternative to what our Founders and our West Virginia ancestors had to resort to in times past. The fact that we can peacefully push back against legislative attacks on our profession is proof-positive that the system the Founders put in place still has some semblance of merit.
Dr. John M. McCormick,
WV Teacher
Athens