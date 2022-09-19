This month we celebrated Labor Day. Labor Day was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894. This day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. What has happened to American workers? The current generation is not thrilled about working. Almost everywhere you go, there are signs pleading for workers, but no one seems to want a job.
The Bible speaks of ants. Proverbs 6:6-8 says: “Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise: Which having no guide, overseer, or ruler, Provideth her meat in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest.” This reminds me of a true story I read recently. A military man was exhausted and depressed in battle, so when he saw an abandoned dry cattle watering trough, he fell into it hiding from the enemy army. He thought to himself, “I’m so tired; I’m just going to give up. There’s no use to keep trying.”
As he lay there exhausted and discouraged, he saw an ant that had gotten hold of a crumb or something quite a bit larger than itself. As he watched, that ant tried and tried to get out of the trough; he counted six times it tried and on the seventh try, it made it to the top, still holding onto the food. He jumped out of the trough, encouraged, and got himself ready for battle again. Now that is an encouraging story.
Second Thessalonians 3:10 says: “For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a Labor Day where we Americans could be proud that the current generation desires to work? Nehemiah was an ordinary person in a servant position, became a leader and praying to God for discernment of his holy will followed God’s calling to rebuild the walls of the city of Jerusalem. Nehemiah 4:6 says: “So built we the wall; and all the wall was joined together unto the half thereof: for the people had a mind to work.”
Let’s pray that our country will regain “a mind to work.”
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.