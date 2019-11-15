We are approaching America’s most forgotten holiday –Thanksgiving. This holiday, with its roots in gratefulness for the provision of God, is being overshadowed and almost obliterated by the frenzied rush to the Christmas shopping season, the great commercial “savior” of the economy. I will address that at a later time, though.
Today, the big televised parades feature Broadway and pop music performers and movie theater icons, with jokes about turkey dinners intended to be funny thrown in and maybe some remarks about the work a great feast would entail prepared the way the first Thanksgiving participants – the pilgrims and native Americans – had available. But I remember a time when one of the networks featured an actor giving a dramatic reading or presentation of the courage and hardship the first settlers of this country endured and the gratefulness they felt toward their God who provided for them.
Today, stores which were once closed all day on Thanksgiving are open so people can begin the big Christmas shopping extravaganza. I realize not everyone has a family or friends to spend Thanksgiving with and I also know that everyone is incredibly busy. However, the clerks that must work the holiday may have families. Regardless of whether the time is spent alone or with loved ones, would there be any harm in counting our blessing for one day out of 365? Even if you are not “religious”, taking stock of the benefits that one has is an excellent mental, emotional and spiritual discipline. However, if you feel that life is against you and are facing struggles and heartache, what better time to reach out to God and to others.
Karen Scott
Ronceverte