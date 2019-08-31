What is most important to writers? Feelings and how to express them. Usually it’s the ordinary that brings out the greatness in us.
Consider the night.
Poets have imagined a creature with countless eyes, a woman beautiful yet deceitful, a primal evil that hides the devil and things unholy. A blackness that appears out of light, just as day comes out of night. Something, like a living organism, that can transform into countless shapes: out of our fears come awe and love and hate. If words are living things, what of night?
It comes quick, sometimes it comes slow, but always it comes like depth. Perhaps a woman: pantherish, stars sprinkled in raven hair and strange allure with her many perfumes. Nothing new under the sun? Don’t worry. Always something new in the night.
New things that move us, shake us, make us flit and flutter, cringe and bite others into glorious new realities. And we call it night – for lack of a better term. What would love and inspiration do without it?
What once we thought we understood no longer stands. It’s the great and terrible unknown. Night live is so different. Cats’ eyes become demon, slits. Colors and odors blend and blur. Insects and birds talk in strange fashions. We walk around in this changed world like bewildered and lost children.
Night hides our misdeeds and spent lust. Our masks have been removed. Night is no friend to man, and she’s no sister of mine. Yet I love her.
Yet, love calls to many in the night, as it does in the day. The moon shines down and we’re spellbound.
Is mistress night an emotionless monster? An analytical? Cupid or demon? Or just a turning of the earth around the sun turning our vaunted courage to jelly? The most terror a man can know – yet in it an inexpressible way that is dear to me. Squeezing me of every ounce of fear and pleasure. Afraid yet happy?
What a toy is man. We take a beating and ask for more.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville