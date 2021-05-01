As a son of a Raleigh County teacher and a 36-year veteran teacher myself, I have experienced a lot when it comes to the Raleigh County School System. During the past seven years in the local school system along with the rest of the BOEs across WV, I have experienced two work stoppages and numerous anti public school legislation.
For over a year we have had to deal with a pandemic. Uncharted waters for our BOE. Everyone has all the answers when they are not the ones who are held responsible for the outcomes of those decisions. It is my opinion that our students’ safety is always first when decisions are made. You will never please everyone.
During this past year our school nurses have gone above and beyond with the care and attention given to our students and staff. I along with many of my fellow teachers cannot thank you enough. I also want to thank Superintendent David Price, his staff and the Board of Education members for providing Covid shots, so that we could get back to educating our students.
During the past seven years because of the importance the citizens of Raleigh County have for the education of our students, RCBOE has been able to build several new elementary schools, renovate many secondary schools and provide many other upgrades.
I have also been a coach in this county during my teaching career. The greatest athletic project was started last spring, a project that was long overdue – the construction of Turf fields at our four high schools. Board members Marie Hamerick, Marsha Smith, Dr. Charlotte Hutchens, Gordie Roop and Larry Ford voted to provide our students with state-of-the-art facilities that can be used for P.E. classes, band practice, sports team practices and games.
No matter if it is a school system, a team, or a Fortune 500 company, they need a leader. Our county needed a leader seven years ago. When Mr Price was hired by our BOE, he united our employees and has raised Raleigh County Schools to the forefront of WV public schools.
Mark Montgomery
Beckley