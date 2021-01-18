The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s School Recycling Program is temporarily on hold due to the Pandemic. We are hoping to restart the program at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The public may continue to recycle using the Recycling Bins which are located outside the E. Paul Barley Recycling & Education Center.
The School Recycling Awards which usually take place in the spring had to be postponed. Closing out the 2019-2020 school year, the awards were held virtually from our Administration Office and aired live on Facebook, Jan. 12, 2021.
The Recycling Champions repeating for the 10th year are the Trap Hill Middle School Wildcats for recycling 45,580 pounds of paper and cardboard and earning a recycling grade of 100 percent. They’ll receive $2,461.40, which includes a $2,000 Corporate Green Team Bonus.
Repeating as the Aluminum Can Recycling Champions are the Shady Spring Elementary Tigers for recycling the highest weight of aluminum cans: 380 pounds. They’ll receive $1,343.84, which includes a $1,000 Corporate Green Team Bonus.
Beckley Elementary and Beckley Stratton Middle conducted a “Pilot Plastic Recycling Initiative” for six weeks. Due to their extraordinary efforts, over 500 pounds of pristine plastic bottles were recycled, and each school will receive a Corporate Green Team Bonus of $250.
The total recycled from 34 schools during 2019-2020 was 270.6 tons, with cumulative earnings of $7,748.71, with school earnings depending on weights and recycling grades. All monies were made possible by contributions from the Corporate Green Team comprised of Beckley Loan Company, Oak Hill Garbage, Whitesville State Bank, Access Health, Lee Supply, Appalachian ARH, City of Beckley, Carter Family Foundation, Beckley Garbage, First Community Bank, Raleigh General Hospital and Lusk Disposal Service.
The awards ceremony was very suspenseful with random drawings for incredible prizes. Thank you, Calvin Broyles Jewelers, the Resort at Glade Springs, and the Cabins at Pine Haven, the YMCA, Burning Rock, United Bank, Walmart, and the Raleigh County Commission. Students who served on the Green Teams are awarded the prizes.
Little General Stores contributed a $50 gift card to the top 10 recycling schools coordinators. Those schools were: Ghent Elementary, St. Francis de Sales, Trap Hill Middle, School of Harmony, Shady Spring Middle, Independence Middle, Greater-Beckley Christian, Shady Spring Elementary, Fairdale Elementary and Mabscott Christian Academy.
The School Recycling Program began in 2001 and has reached 6,296 tons recycled — equivalent to 420 72-passenger school buses filled with students. The grand total earnings have climbed to $239,746.39.
Students are learning to safeguard the environment at an early age, which cultivates a lifelong appreciation of their surroundings, and schools are earning discretionary dollars for worthwhile projects. When we recycle, everybody wins.
Sherrie A. Hunter
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, Director of Education