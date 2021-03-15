I am writing in regard to your article of March 12 on the Legislature’s efforts to shore up a vital industry that this state depends on for some 50,000 direct and indirect jobs and hundreds of millions in wages and tax revenues – our coal industry and our coal-fired power generation fleet.
Where exactly is the balance in this article? Did your reporter speak to anyone in the coal industry? Did he speak to any industry groups like he trolled the anti-coal, anti-fossil fuel activist groups?
Did he look at the true cost of renewables as opposed to fossil fuels? How about reliability?
Did he ask anyone about the situation in Texas just a few weeks ago when renewables and natural gas were not able to meet demand and renewables were only producing energy at a fraction of their capacity at the very time the people of Texas needed energy the most?
This is at very best a low-C quality report if it were to be turned into a college newspaper. Hardly the quality of reporting the people of West Virginia and American deserve and need from a vital news source.
Pathetic.
Terry L. Headley
Ona