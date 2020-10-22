From an ER Nurse who has seen enough: Stop texting while driving and save lives.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, texting while you drive at 55 mph is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes shut – every text. More than 2,800 people are killed annually due to distracted drivers. Most of those deaths were drivers themselves but more than 1,000 were passengers and pedestrians.
Almost 20 percent of fatal crashes are caused by texting drivers. At the current rate, there will be 9 people killed just today by texting drivers.
More than 40 percent of drivers admit to texting and driving. The numbers are far worse among teen drivers as 90 percent of teens expect an answer to their texts within five minutes. The responsibility rests with everyone-not just the driver. Speak up and save lives; maybe your own or your children’s.
Texting while driving is illegal and can land drivers in jail for murder. That would be the loss of one life and the waste of another. Americans are addicted to cell phones. It is time we all start using them responsibly. For more information about texting and driving, see www.drive-safely.net and www.nhtsa.gov - distracted driving.
Stop unnecessary highway deaths now by setting the cell phone down before you start your engines.
Justin Lester, RN
Saulsville