As we approached and passed another anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we can reflect upon what a horrendous day that was for America. It is a day that is etched into American history, for all the wrong reasons.
In the period that followed, characterized as the “war on terror,” everyone has seemed to have forgotten one of the most prominent causes of terrorism – global poverty.
There is a clear trend involving global poverty and terrorism. Poverty is connected to unrest and political instability which leads to the emergence of terrorist groups. See the pattern? The more countries and people that live below the poverty line, the more at risk we all are of another catastrophic event occurring.
If the leaders are serious about the “war on terror” philosophy, then foreign aid needs to be addressed. Right now only 1 percent of the United States’ budget is spent on foreign assistance. We want to assure the nation’s security, but we are only spending 1 percent on that? Doesn’t add up to me.
No one wants another 9/11 attack. So please, let’s spend more attention on international affairs.
Sophie Morey
Bethany