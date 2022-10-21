Delegate Brandon Steele doesn’t understand the lessons of history.
At a candidate debate in Beckley on Thursday, hosted by the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, he stated that the framers of the current West Virginia Constitution, in 1863, established that the counties could institute taxes to pay for the services they locally provided. This was established because previously as the mountainous western Virginia counties, tax revenue was disproportionately funneled to the eastern, plantation-based counties where the state Legislature power base was located. The centralized Virginia Legislature disregarded the western counties in order to favor the eastern counties. Mr. Steele claims that since current economic and industrial conditions differ from the mid-19th century western Virginia, proposed Amendment 2 should “modernize” our tax system.
What Mr. Steele doesn’t understand is that allowing a portion of taxes to be raised by the counties today, and spent for county needs, is the same issue now as in the early 19th century. Just as the western Virginia counties then felt disregarded by the power brokers in the state Legislature, county and civic leaders, and the people of West Virginia, today feel that the centralized power structure in the West Virginia Legislature will pick and choose which counties to favor, if at all, and which to disregard.
Tax revenue generated by county and municipal governments for essential services, such as funding police, firefighters, libraries and schools, should remain under the counties’ control. Protection from power brokers centralized at the state government is essential. The viability of each county depends on generating tax revenue for each county.
Amendment 2 is bad for the counties of West Virginia. Power-hungry people like Brandon Steele just don’t get it.
Joseph Golden, MD
Beckley
