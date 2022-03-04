It is atrocious, but not surprising, that Brandon Steele, a Raleigh County Delegate, supports the Republican bill to cripple the state’s efforts to protect miners working at the most dangerous job in the country.
Del. Steele wants us to believe that miners will be safer if surprise inspections are prohibited, and if miners can’t directly contact inspectors about unsafe conditions, and that miners will be safer if the law allows inspectors to make only polite suggestions to follow safe mining practices – with no enforcement capability. If he believes all that, he’s as dumb as a roof bolt. More likely he understands perfectly well that he is just protecting coal operators from any responsibility for creating the working conditions that maim and kill.
Craig Robinson
Beckley