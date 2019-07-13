For years, West Virginia has been ranked dead last in economic opportunity and growth, including the lowest labor force participation rate of all 50 states. We’ve read the countless stories knocking us, and we’ve sure felt our share of the pain. But there’s finally good news.
The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the first quarter of 2019 showed West Virginia as the top state in the country for personal income growth. You read that right. West Virginia is currently leading the nation in personal income growth.
It’s a long road from last to first, and it doesn’t happen by mistake. Good policy is coming out of Charleston, and it is helping West Virginia write a new chapter in our history.
So far in 2019, already 11,000 more West Virginians are back to work. The governor’s pro-job and pro-growth policies have reignited our construction and tourism industries, and now our state’s economy is growing by the day.
Our state is investing in education and diversifying our economy. Young West Virginians have better prospects than in years to stay here, find a job, raise a family and build a good life.
Whether or not you voted for the president or our governor, it’s hard to argue with results. These numbers point to the start of a new beginning. A comeback for the coal miner, the manufacturing worker, the teacher—and that’s all that matters.
Hardworking West Virginians just want good-paying jobs and to know our kids have a future in the state they call home. Maintained focus on implementing pro-business policies that strengthen the economy will make our future, and our children’s future, bright.
It’s the comeback story many of us have waited for, and it’s one where Governor Justice should, and will, be given due credit.
For decades, it’s indeed been almost heaven in West Virginia – we’ve had the beauty, the spirit and the fight of the greatest state in the country. Now we have the jobs and opportunity to prove it.
Steve Sarver
Bluefield