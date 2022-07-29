West Virginia’s foster children are probably the most vulnerable of our state’s children. Being in the foster care program means that their lives are unstable, that they are at high risk for emotional problems, and maladjusted social development. Their care and monitoring and the lack of sufficient psychological and social work treatment have been a contentious issue in our state for decades.
Recently, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services alleging inadequate staffing, insufficient treatment programs, and poor management of the foster care responsibilities. Little has been said about this problem by Gov. Jim Justice. Although he increased the salaries of CPS workers, he did not fill current vacancies, leaving already overworked DHHS staffers with increased caseloads, subjecting them to burnout. The state Legislature seems more intent on telling teachers what they can’t teach than adequately addressing this problem with the foster care system.
We have a state revenue surplus of $1.3 billion that could be utilized to hire more staff for DHHS, provide much more for contracting with mental health agencies, for ramping up social service monitoring and guidance of children and families in the Foster Care program. If the politicians truly care about the children in this state, then they will provide much more funding for an adequate, if not an exemplary, foster care program. Let’s not throw the baby (and the children) out with the bath water, which is in essence what is happening now.
Joseph I. Golden, MD
Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.