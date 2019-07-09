It has been a long time since West Virginia has received economic accolades, but that’s what we got last week when the U.S. Commerce Department announced that our state led the nation in personal income growth during the first three months of 2019 at 5.6 percent.
Across the country, but especially here in West Virginia, families, small businesses and important industries are seeing the difference from America-first policies and President Trump’s commitment to reinvigorating the American Dream for the forgotten men and women of this great nation. Instead of accepting what establishment politicians in Washington have been saying for years – that West Virginia’s jobs are going and never coming back – things are turning around.
From the coal industry to manufacturing and construction to tourism, West Virginia’s economy is on the upswing. Fewer regulations, a better business environment and leadership that seeks to foster ¸– rather than destroy – West Virginia’s vital industries are making all the difference.
This economic turnaround is giving people hope across our great state. For far too long, our children have had to leave home to find a job, mines closed and factories were shuttered, and small towns died out. It isn’t going to change overnight, but we are heading in the right direction, and we can’t afford to go back.
There is still more to do, from education to job training to battling the opioid epidemic, but our governor is taking big strides forward in just two short years. We can’t let our political differences get in the way. There is a lot of acrimony in Charleston right now, but I encourage Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to work with Governor Justice to keep West Virginia heading in that right direction and keep our economy growing and creating jobs for hardworking West Virginians. Our best days are still ahead.
Robert Cook
Beckley