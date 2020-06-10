I have just become a member of an organization called “Times Up.”
I am a lot like the character of Ralph Kramden from the old television series called The Honeymooners in that I can sometimes act like a jerk, an idiot, and a moron. But eventually, in the end, I do the right thing.
“Times Up” is an organization that fights against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sex discrimination. It is primarily an organization that fights for women’s equality and women’s rights and on behalf of women’s issues.
I will be damned if I am going to allow the man-haters and male-bashers to stop me from fighting for what I have always believed in and fought for since I was three years old. I am sick and freakin’ tired and fed up with my fellow males who hurt, abuse, and traumatize women. I am more than willing and able to face them down.
They don’t scare me or intimidate me at all.
So, any and all man-haters and male-bashers can go ahead and insult me. They can go ahead and continue to mock me and laugh at me and demean me and belittle me and dismiss the fact that I was the first male sociology Ph.D. student in all of Canada in the 1970s to take and pass the Ph.D. comprehensive area specialization examination in Women’s Studies having been required to submit over 200 typed pages of examination answers while all of the women who took it only were required to submit 40 typed pages of answers. They can continue to tell me that that accomplishment is meaningless because they believe that women’s issues have changed a lot since then and that I am somehow out-of-touch. They can knock themselves out using me as their scapegoat and whipping-boy.
I am gonna keep on doing what I believe in.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY