From the time of my first bee sting when I was 4 years old in 1938, through two seasons working for a commercial beekeeper in New York's Catskill Mountains and many years as a hobbyist beekeeper, I have seen things change from simple to complex.
In natural, virgin forests, studies show the number of "bee trees" (feral colonies) may be as few as two or three per square mile. So, it should be no surprise that in semi-urban areas, having clover-free lawns and using herbicides to eliminate wildflowers and pollen-producing weeds, is detrimental to the survival of bees.
Several beekeepers I know have lost all or part of their apiaries not long after heavy spraying of power lines and right-of-ways in their area. For the second time in three years, my friend Jim has lost more than 10 hives (all his bees) within weeks of heavy powerline spraying. Several other beekeepers in the area have lost all their bees. Tests will probably show there were varroa mites. Treatments don't kill 100 percent of the mites. Tests for pesticides are prohibitive at $800 per test.
Roland Walls
Beckley