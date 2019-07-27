Speak up. You’re in America, now
Mr. Cain, I agree with you 100 percent on your July 23 article (“Trump’s game plan: Culture wars”). I believe that you’re on the right path to earning journalism’s Holy Grail, the Pulitzer.
It seems that Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan, “Send her back,” is eerily similar to his 2016 campaign slogan, “Lock her up,” and George Wallace’s 1968 campaign promise of “Sending all blacks in the U.S. back to Africa.”
Melania Trump is Ukrainian; shouldn’t we send her back?
Doesn’t Trump know that all U.S. citizens, U.S. born or naturalized, are entitled to the full benefits of the U.S. Constitution or is it just those married or were married to him that have those benefits?
It is interesting to note that Trump started his 2020 campaign slogan in North Carolina, the state where the Klan’s national headquarters is now located, but North Carolina is second only to South Carolina in Klan membership. Go figure.
Luckily, the Klan membership is only about 3,000 to 6,000 members nationwide, depending on your source, but that’s still 3,000 to 6,000 too many.
Doesn’t Trump like women for anything more than sex objects or arm candy?
All presidential first ladies in my lifetime and before have all been strong public figures of their own right and frequently in the news. Why haven’t we seen or heard more from Melania?
When we see Melania, she is with Trump and she doesn’t look happy.
Could it be that Trump has forbidden her from expressing her own thoughts or having her own interests?
This reminds me of what Trump said in the 2016 campaign that the Muslim mother of the Gold Star American soldier killed in Afghanistan “wasn’t allowed by her husband to speak.”
She proved Trump wrong, so now, Melania, prove me wrong. You’ve got so much you want to tell us, so tell us. You’re in America now.
Gator Williams
Beckley