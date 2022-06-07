I remember when Jimmy Carter had this country in a recession and my best description of that period is that it was like living in the Dark Ages. No one was building anything – not even a deck. Interest rates at the bank were above 22 percent. That’s loan shark rates. It was a very dark depressing time.
I see what is happening all around us now and I am afraid we are heading into something even worse than the Jimmy Carter days. The part that is so frustrating is that this could be corrected right now by the reversal of Biden’s energy policies. Turn the oil supply back on in this country. The price of gas and diesel started this spiraling down of our country. The pandemic is gone now, so it’s no longer an excuse. The Ukraine war and Putin are not a viable excuse either. Everything we purchase in the stores is hauled by a diesel-powered tractor-trailer. It does not take a Rhodes scholar to figure this out. The minute fuel prices started up, every vendor in this country started raising their prices.
I am so sick of hearing Biden say he has nothing he can do about this. If he is the president and he can’t do anything about it, than why is he in our White House? Everyone knows Biden is not leading this country. His administration is and they are made up mostly of young progressives who do not care how much the fuel prices are hurting us. They do not care about anything other than their agenda. Electric cars are not the answer. We are not ready for this so-called transformation. Hybrids are more feasible and way more reliable. At least you can make it home on a gas engine working in concert with a battery system. The infrastructure is not ready for total electric. Who can afford running out buying an electric car? And if you could, where would you buy it? Why do 330 million people listen to the few hundred in D.C. who are evidently there just for a pay check!
Jim Livesay
Ronceverte