Folks, in August I urged you to google the “National Firearms Act,” and I hope you did.
In this letter, I urge you to google the “National Rifle Association” (NRA).
I was amazed to learn that the NRA was founded in 1871 not as a gun rights group, but to teach Americans on how to use the sights on their rifles and to form a shooting team to compete with European shooting teams.
I was extremely amazed to learn that the NRA supported the “National Firearms Act” of 1934 and the “Federal Firearms Act” of 1938.
The NRA both supported and opposed the “Gun Control Act” of 1968, opposed the “Federal Assault Weapons Ban” in 1994 and the 2013 “Assault Weapons Ban.” I don’t understand why.
I’m sure that the NRA knows that assault weapons make it easier for the shooter to aim and kill in cramped spaces and are sold with 30-round magazines, which had been made illegal in 1934.
It’s interesting to note that three high-ranking officers in the NRA resigned after the El Paso-Dayton shootings and a fourth resigned after the Midland-Odessa shootings.
It’s also interesting to note that between the El Paso-Dayton shootings and the Midland-Odessa shootings, the FBI arrested 27 people nationwide, all of whom had assault rifles, who had threatened to “shoot up” malls, theaters, churches and schools.
President Trump’s plan to raise the legal age to buy a firearm to 21 is stupid considering a person can join the military at 17.
The Manchin-Toomey plan to increase background checks isn’t much better.
Hey, Joe, the background checks are adequate so increase the waiting period to 30 days so states will have more time to gather the necessary information from all of their counties.
Seven states have already banned assault weapons, and more are working to ban them.
Gator Williams
Beckley