Richard Bradford, you know that George Washington was a surveyor before he joined the Continental Army as a Major.
At the age of 17, he set out to survey all of the Virginia colony and it took him several years to do it.
You know about the Civil War battles of Antietam, Gettysburg, Vicksburg, Shiloh and Chickamauga, but more Civil War battles were fought in Virginia than in any other state.
After the battle of Antietam, President Lincoln ordered that Robert E. Lees’ farm to be confiscated by the Union Army. It was. We now call it Arlington National Cemetery.
Hunter Holmes McGuire was the Confederate surgeon who amputated Stonewall Jacksons’ arm, which is buried in Chancellorsville. It was McGuire’s wish that his farm on the southside of Richmond become a hospital to treat veterans. It still does.
More presidents (seven) have come from Virginia than any other state.
The only section of I-64 that had been completed in 1967 ran between Newport News, Virginia and Williamsburg, Virginia with billboards in both directions stating “Virginia is for History Lovers.” So true.
In 1968 someone had used red paint to put a slash across the word “History” on billboards in both directions so that they stated “Virginia is for Lovers.” Also true.
The Legislature loved them and directed that all billboards on all completed sections of all interstate highways in Virginia would have a red slash across the word “History.”
In 1969, I saw billboards of this manner on completed sections of I-95 and I-81.
In 2006, two recently retired US District Court Judges admitted that they were the people who painted the slash across the word “History” in 1968 after graduating from the College of William and Mary School of Law.
The Virginia Legislature thanked them, profusely.
Gator Williams
Beckley