I was 9 when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. We were going through so much and this was certainly one of the lowest points in America’s history. I don’t remember a lot from back then, but I will never forget the most important lesson of the Civil Rights Movement.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” MLK, August 28, 1963.
I was raised to treat others as I wanted to be treated and race had nothing to do with it. That was just the way it was. So this was a no-brainer. Ten years later in the Army, those lessons were hammered home.
Buttheads come in all colors as do brothers that your very life depends on. How difficult is this to understand?
The societal definition of “racism” has been perverted for political gain. A good example is the “newspeak” term “equity,” which means guaranteed outcome not equal opportunity.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” ... Not the guarantee of it!
Seven hundred thousand Americans died in our Civil War in the fight for equality, and the Civil Rights movement put it in its place.
Racism will always exist, but I haven’t seen a legitimate example of systemic or institutional racism in decades. A well-defined problem is half solved, but when lies are sold as the problem, the only solution is to call out the false premises.
Today’s counterfeit movement is nullifying those gains in order to divide and conquer our nation. The division has been achieved. This nonsense has to be taken on point by point. If we allow the “woke” socialist movement rooted in the Democrat party to go unchallenged, then Dr. King by definition is the ultimate racist and his dream will be effectively canceled.
May God bless America again.
Paul Dorsey
SFC, USA (retired)
Green Valley