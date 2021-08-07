The House of Medicine is burning and a lot of the occupants are sitting outside and fiddling.
The patients and clients are trying to survive the heat while junior firemen are spraying the fire with their garden hoses.
And, as with all emergencies, about ten percent run to the fire, the rest either run away or, more dangerously, freeze.
Time to burn it down or save what we can. As Sen. Warren said: “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” Seated at the table are bloated government bureaucracies, gargantuan drug companies that produce their product out of the USA and jack the prices, antiquated training and retaining agencies, lots of “Peter Principal” heads of departments – and neither you nor me.
May I suggest we start with an inclusive definition of members of the health team?
Start with leaders who can inspire cohesion and ideals, make sure the specialists and researchers are of adequate numbers and have adequate support, have primary care actually available to the local populace with good access to refer patients to the specialists, figure out a way to get us to preventive care, urgent care, or emergency care and make it fast, understandable and affordable. Provide home care options that are flexible, understandable and affordable. Remember that the basis of this pyramid is functional emergency medical services, fire departments and police.
If all insurance companies had to use Medicare criteria to approve or deny services, the physicians and nurses employed to accept or deny would be free to care for patients.
If one could become a nursing assistant from high school training, have a job on graduation, have the ability to career ladder to LPN, two-year RN degree, and up, as a learn as you earn to the top of your abilities, several years from now this would really help the nursing shortage.
What if older physicians, nurses, paramedics could fill the need for PRN services as they are able, part time, paid without benefits but protected from lawsuits by coverage.
The constipated hospital desperately needs a laxative. Brisk admission, treatment and discharge is possible, but it is the exception not the rule. The problems with patients living in the ER and patients twiddling their thumbs, awaiting the discharge fairy to release them, should and could stop tomorrow.
We sure pay lots for our health care. Let’s make it a worthwhile expenditure.
Margaret Anne Staggers, M.D., FACEP, FAAFP
Fayetteville