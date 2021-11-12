The American Cancer Society sponsors the Great American Smoke Out on the third Thursday of November (November 18), challenging smokers to give up cigarettes for 24 hours. If you or a loved one smokes cigarettes, consider joining the movement, and take the first step toward quitting cigarettes forever!
In West Virginia, 25.3 percent of adults smoke, compared to 16.1 percent in the USA; 5.7 percent of adults in West Virginia use e-cigarettes and 8.3 percent of adults in West Virginia use smokeless tobacco. Smoking-caused health care costs: $1 billion per year.
Quitting smoking is one of the most important actions people can take to improve their health. This is true regardless of their age or how long they have been smoking. Quitting smoking reduces the risk for many adverse health effects, including poor reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer. Stoping smoking will benefit people already diagnosed with coronary heart disease or COPD, benefit the health of pregnant women and their fetuses and babies, and reduce the financial burden that smoking places on people who smoke, health care systems, and society.
While the Great American Smoke Out Focuses on quitting cigarettes, we encourage all tobacco users – smokeless, snuff, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes or those who vape – to quit, too!
The WV Tobacco Quitline offers free phone coaching and, in some cases, free nicotine replacement therapy – call 800-QUIT-NOW today!
Dr. Donald Reed, Jr.
WV Spit-It Out Project