While Christians say Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, I say pride of place goes to atoms. Both are invisible, both are not essential to life (for believers there’s Christ, for nonbelievers or doubters there’s atoms). One, however, is fact, the other fiction.
No atoms, no oceans, no women or men, no women and no children, no spring and no heaven, no kisses, no brains, few things remain sweet. No atoms then no locomotion, no planes, trains and automobiles, no TVs, no “Sesame Street,” no cartoons, a joy gone forever. No bees, no honey, no insects, no flowers and lovely trees, and no food. No stars, no moon without those invisible things Democrats called atoms. Save one concept, Bible or atoms? No contest, atoms forever.
No bluebirds that sing, sun that shines, eyes that see, ears that hear, no fingers able to touch — all the beauty around us. No books to read, no romance in your soul (because no soul). And without atoms, no Shakespeare to give us humans grace!
So my whole point is atoms. Now sing me a song of atoms — in the air we breathe, making the food and water we depend on. When did answers to our questions become a wrong?
Now, many artists and poets tell us science cheapens and steals, beauty robs the rainbow of her colors, strips all naked: burning our lovely mysteries down to ugly nothingness. Poe depicts science as process that mindlessly, callously takes the soul from all things. Science is a soulless marauder, predator that leaves no stone unturned to reveal heartless answers. He and other awestruck, wonder-blinded philosopher-mystics hold that science cannot, should not, must not bare every truth, deny the world of all her glory (does science do this?). To quote his famous Raven, “Nevermore!” I’m here to proclaim science has given men more beauty, glory and truth in one century than all man knew or imagined existed until then. In our hands exists infinity, in our minds beauties yet to be discovered.
Of course atoms compose only around 5 percent of our cosmos. There’s also dark matter, dark energy and likely multiple universes to explore. No, atoms don’t go all the way down. There may be superstrings. And certainly quantum fam. So poets, sing me a song of atoms, sing me a realm beyond current imagining! And those poets spilling their hearts out while saying science is ugly and soulless, reflect and say to Science I’m sorry: Something more people should do every day, say thank you to that mysterious atom — trillions making me me and you you. Thank you, big bang, for me.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.