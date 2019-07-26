I wish to comment on the article which appeared on the Opinion Page of the Beckley Register-Herald on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The article (”Trump’s game plan: Culture warts”) was written by Mr. J. Damon Cain, the Executive Editor of the newspaper.
Of course, Mr. Cain is entitled to his opinion, but should he be, so blatantly, showing his bias in the newspaper which he edits? The people in the news media should print the facts and not write in such a manner as to try to influence others whose opinions may differ from their own.
Mr. Cain represents the Beckley Register-Herald. How much influence does he have on what is printed and what is not printed, in that newspaper, and how much influence does he have on the tone that is set? This raises a question in my mind; “Is the Register-Herald as biased as Mr. Cain is biased?”
I would not have thought twice about this article if the writer of this article were not the editor of the very newspaper in which this article appeared.
Brenda Maynor
Pax