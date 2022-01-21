An article in the paper was titled “Group wants Bible quote removed from N.C. building. Sheriff says: I will not waver.”
The “Freedom from Religion Foundation” is demanding the quote from Philippians 4:13 be removed. The quote: “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” The article stated that the sheriff posted on Facebook, “I am not scared of much, but I am afraid of burning in Hell.” The sheriff also stated that his reason for putting the scripture on the wall was because it “encourages prayer before we execute a search warrant, or any service that puts our people in immediate harm’s way.” The sheriff said, “My motivation comes from the greatest motivational speaker of all times, Jesus Christ.”
I can tell you, that’s my kind of sheriff. We need a whole lot more leaders who will fear God and take a stand for right, Biblically.
Our police have a huge responsibility to uphold the law and be an example to the people. They live, every day, in danger. I admire them and pray for them. I can’t imagine a world with no law officers.
Today there are cities defunding the police and finding out the hard way that it was a bad decision, as destruction of property, looting and crime rises. Without law and order where are we heading? Titus 3:1 says: “Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work.”
We need to support our law enforcement officers and pray that God will give them wisdom and keep them safe.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside