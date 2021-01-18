As I was watching the thousands of people marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6, I saw something great. I saw people in freezing weather in support of our nation and President Donald J. Trump in this peaceful march.
As I listened to his speech, he said nothing about breaking windows and doors and destroying property in the Capitol.
But when something wonderful is happening as a peaceful march, no one ever dreamed that something bad and horrible was going to take place.
We need to pray for the victims’ families of those who died and were injured.
On Jan. 13, Democrats and, yes, Republicans impeached President Trump. So I believe if these last four years the Democrats would have worked with President Trump, this horrible event might not have happened. But the Democrats would do everything in their power to get him out. But Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and others were scared he would be re-elected for four more years.
How true it is President Trump did more for this country than Joe Biden has done in his 47 years as a politician. We all know that Joe Biden hid in his basement during the campaign. And that is why I believe the election was rigged and stolen from President Trump.
I know through the four years that President Trump said some things he should not have said, but he did not incite the radicals who were not part of the march just to cause problems and not peace.
I hope and pray the next four years are not going to be like the four years before President Trump, the Obama years, which showed nothing but trillions of dollars wasted.
I want to say shame on you, Republicans, for voting to impeach President Trump.
Oh, and by the way, President Trump, not Joe Biden, is responsible for the vaccine for us.
Jay Mitchell
Beckley