In a recent article a writer expressed her opinion that a woman has the right to control her body with no afterthought for the unborn child. This I feel warrants a response.
I feel abortion is acceptable under certain conditions such as if the mother’s life is in jeopardy, or incest, or that fetus is in such a condition that the child will be born with a major birth defect. This then should be between the mother and the doctor.
Abortion that takes place when the fetus is fully formed is not acceptable. I believe the fetus must be carried to term. But the progressive society views sex as something that has nothing to do about birth, and is only for sexual pleasure without ramifications. Once the act of sex is initiated it forms a bond between the couple with the intent of producing a child. Today everyone wants sex, but not the responsibility that comes with it.
So when does life begin, and if you’re a Catholic it’s about the ninth week when the heart starts to beat. So to me abortion needs to be completed before this ninth week. Another fact in God’s view the baby does not became a male or female until the soul is implanted, and this can come at the time of life or at the time of birth.
But what about those men who want sex without responsibility? It’s here where the problem lies, for sex is a commitment that falls under God’s laws. Without a feeling of commitment this becomes a sin, and the man will be judged on his actions in the spirit world.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
