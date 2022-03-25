Senator Manchin is dead wrong.
In the last several weeks, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been touting how we need to ramp up all kinds of fossil fuel infrastructure and production in order to help Ukraine and become energy independent. He is also trying to help his fossil fuel friends from whom he has taken enormous sums of money in the last year. When I say enormous, I mean ENORMOUS! It appears he is willing to even write legislation to advance their cause and spout their propaganda. I hate to tell him but he is just plain wrong.
West Virginia is in the top five states for exploration, production, transportation and combustion of fossil fuels, but it is one of the bottom five states in our country in economic status. It is 49th in health issues and steadily ranks at the bottom of almost every metric of a functioning state. It has truly become a sacrificial colony under the leadership of corporate leaders like Manchin. Their servitude to the fossil fuel industry is in large part responsible for these deplorable conditions. Large parts of the state that were once truly “Almost Heaven” have become “A Living Nightmare” for many of our West Virginia citizens.
As a landowner along the path of one of these pipelines, being built in some of W.V’s last pristine places, I am appalled at Sen. Manchin’s attempts to leverage himself into a position of power. I wish I could ignore his destructive views on fossil fuels and his misguided attempt to push through these destructive projects.
My neighbor Paula Mann was 100 percent correct in her assessment of Manchin in her letter to the editor (The Readers Speak, Sen. Manchin’s false statements on Mountain Valley Pipeline are not helpful, March 11). There is no reason to build new pipelines. We have far too many destructive pipelines already. We need to fully electrify our energy sector with renewable energy and build a smart, modern electrical grid.
Joe Manchin is not only wrong, he is DEAD wrong and the human race will be, too, if we continue down the path that he is proposing.
Maury Johnson
Greenville, WV