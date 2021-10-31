A special message to Senator Joe Manchin,
You and I are unique in that for over most of the last one-third of a century we have represented the people of West Virginia, although most of your service has been at a much higher level including as both governor and U.S. senator. We both started in the 1980s in the WV House of Delegates. Both of us, about the same age, have an appreciation for what West Virginia stands for, that our constituents believe in our 1863 motto of “Mountaineers are Always Free.” We are an independent, freedom-loving people, not wanting excessive government dependency or control over our lives. We remember our historic opposition to “tax revenuers.”
My recollection is that of all your years of service to our state, you have only lost one major election. That was in a primary race for governor in 1996. Your opponent then was a liberal wanting to increase the size, scope, and regulation of government while you stood for the conservative values of West Virginia. Back then that election led to the re-election of one of only a few Republican governors in our lifetime.
If it had been you in the general election in 1996 instead of your Democrat opponent, I am not sure Cecil Underwood would have won by the margin he did.
My message is to please represent the values of West Virginians, not the liberal values of Schumer or Pelosi so we Mountaineers are represented by the values special to our state. Let others represent the Left, those of New York or California, so your heritage will be that of a true Mountain State representative. Please oppose the $3.5 trillion spending monstrosity or any version of it as we remember our state motto.
John Overton
Martinsburg