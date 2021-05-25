After reading “Dems Want to Politicize Our Elections” (Guest Column by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, May 12), I would like to share some of my thoughts on this piece and the For the People Act.
As a student in West Virginia, I have watched our elected officials make decisions that drive young people out of our state time and time again. I firmly believe if Senator Manchin and Senator Capito do not support S.1., they will not only lose the support of young voters, but our state will lose even more young people as well.
This piece states S.1. allows government funding to finance Congressional campaigns with small donations being matched using federal funds and that is incorrect. The donation matching will be financed by a charge on corporations and extremely wealthy people who break the law.
It also claims S.1 will “strip states of their constitutional authority to run elections and allow the federal government to decree what’s best,” which is also untrue. As stated in the Elections Clause in the Constitution, Congress has the authority to regulate federal elections. All of the proposals in S.1 involve federal elections, so this bill does not violate any state or local rights.
The high voter turnout in West Virginia, and across the nation, in the 2020 elections was partly due to mail-in ballots which something S.1 would expand to encourage similar turnout. S.1 would not “ban” voter I.D. laws, it would permit voters who do not have I.D. to vote if they fill out a sworn written statement attesting to their identity. Same-day registration is done in many states, it helps protect against system error, incorrect purging, and a myriad of other issues. S.1 would ban partisan gerrymandering as it is a problem that often blocks communities of color and other minority groups from being able to vote for candidates they wanted, among other things.
Corporations have run our system and run over the American people for far too long and it is time we take action to stop it. The For the People Act would protect the right to vote and work toward fixing our broken democracy.
Nadia Price
Dunbar