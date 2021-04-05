At 12:00 p.m. Universal Summer Time, the world with held breath awaited the event. No one knew if the greatest experiment in human social engineering would be successful or not. Many prayed. Some crossed their fingers. And some thought some of the most wonderful and beautiful thoughts of peace and love and faith the world had ever known. Yet no one could say for sure what, if anything, would actually change.
The critical, magical number had been reached. Theologians had concluded that nothing less than 100,000 minds were essential. Only with this many human minds connected by the Internet and computers, social media broadcasting love (and nothing but love) worldwide would the cancer of secularism be stopped in its dreaded tracks. Atheism and secularism had spread over the planet and was believed to be an existential threat to religion. In an amazing uniting all the major leaders in all the major religions realized they needed to take a final stand or be consumed by a planet of damned souls.
The top celebrities and shown with charisma and deep thinking of faith had been selected (after much debating and sometimes violent disagreements). They would be the linked minds that would gradually build (at first 5,000, then 5,000 more until a titanic super-thought-wave would circle the planet and circle to astound nonbelievers and convert them to God’s commandments) and in a singular explosion overwhelm billions of people to love their neighbors, to believe in and bring back the Middle Ages. The Dark Ages or a paradise on Earth. Atheists were attempting a similar experiment.
Reality check: mind meld. Currently we are at the “Kitty Hawk” days of connecting minds directly. That leap in human evolution is progressing. For good or bad, in 2019 signals from the thoughts of three humans were sending and receiving thoughts from each other. Minds had been linked with monkeys and rats. So welcome to your future – a future of mind-melding Spocks may become a reality.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville