After reading Mac Warner’s op-ed titled “Keep elections in the hands of those closest to action,” I am appalled by his lack of transparency.
In reference to his claim that “out-of-state special interest groups are spending thousands of dark money dollars to put pressure on Joe Manchin,” that claim is far from the entire truth. In Morgantown, for example, there is a billboard that has been displayed by “Students For Life” that reads “Joe Manchin: Save Babies. Save The Filibuster.” Students For Life has no active chapters in West Virginia and these are the types of groups that are paying to display misinformation and promote out-of-state interests.
As far as advocacy for the For The People Act goes, a majority of voters – nearly 67 percent, according to polling – have said they support S.1. That includes a majority of Republican voters, who know that voting rights are essential to a functional democracy.
The For The People Act will not make voting more difficult; it quite literally does the opposite by ensuring same-day automatic voter registration, preventing voter purges, and restoring former non-violent felons’ right to vote.
Mac Warner, I also believe we should keep elections in the hands of those closest to action, which includes all Americans who believe in our democracy and want to see change on the issues that matter, such as climate change, the opioid crisis, and the student loan crisis. We cannot take action on these issues until voter suppression ceases to exist and dark money groups lose their influence on our elections.
Rylee Haught
Morgantown