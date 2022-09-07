This is in response to the piece by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on Aug. 20, “System of voting needs to be corrected then lawfully followed.”
I was happy to see it was on the opinion page, although it would better fit on a “Total BS” page.
He is unhappy that Hoppy Kercheval wrote that “The Big Lie” was a foundation of distrust in elections. Warner’s take, that “the media’s coverage of the 2020 election ... has polarized America,” is an attempt to re-write the facts we have all seen, that the efforts of the loser in the presidential election, Donald Trump, were to change the results, first urging the Georgia secretary of state to “find” 11,000 votes to whipping the Jan. 6 crowd into a frenzy to attack the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the electoral vote count. Those were the main reasons for distrust in our elections.
Warner says he wants election security, but his hinting that Biden would have lost if voters that were “outside the law” were discounted was no surprise whatsoever, no matter how many recounts were done in the states.
Biden won.
We have secure elections and people have trusted the results for 244 years.
What do we call those who attempt to stop elections that don’t go their way?
Dictators.
Glenn Gaskill
Mabscott
