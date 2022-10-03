Ghouls, goblins, skeletons, zombies, vampires and witches scare up the largest candy sales event of the year. Nobody needs to wear a costume for the evil that’s being unleashed in the world today by Satan, the father of lies and his anti-Christ demons setting America up to fall; and falling she is.
The unhinged left should be on the FBI’s most wanted list. MAGA citizens are labeled terrorists and fascists by the POTUS. Wake up! The truth is, well, there is none to speak of politically. Politicians and Big Tech twist it, social media blocks it, removes it, dissects it to pieces in their censored fake checked platforms to ban truth. Why? To promote ungodly vile propaganda provoking chaos to create diversions and divisions.
America is bitterly divided morally, racially, economically, politically and religiously while sexually indoctrinating our children into utter confusion. We’re up to our eyeballs in illegal immigration, discrimination, inflation, irrationalization and taxation. The check and balance system is broken. We are on the wrong track.
Not supporting lewd lifestyles tags one as a hater and not endorsing non-Biblical principles means you don’t love? Sin will take you further than you want to go, keep you longer than you want to stay, and cost you more than you want to pay. Jesus Christ died on the cross to free us from sin, not to sin. Immoral behavior is disguised with sugarcoated names that make it more appealing to the masses. It’s hocus-pocus, aka deception. Abortion, aka Planned Parenthood, is still murder. Homosexuality’s guise is LGBTQ as pride destroys lives. Normal isn’t returning but Jesus is.
America is drowning in a cesspool of self-destruction. Inflation is robbing us as a cashless society and electric cars will be forced upon us to control us. One World Order and One World Religion are on the horizon. The problem with America is that the prince of darkness rules the throne of hearts and they’re devoid of love. Stand up for what’s right and for constitutional rights lest you wake up one day without either.
“A nation divided against itself cannot stand.” Mark 3:24.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring
