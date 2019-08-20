This is in response to Brian Showalter’s and Bernard Bostick’s letter to the editor, July 13.
I would also like to thank Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, Billy Trump and Coach Dave Barksdale for making the City of Beckley Tennis League a resounding success. I would also like to thank Brian Showalter and Bernard Bostic for all they did in making the summer Tennis Program such a success. My understanding is this success would not have been possible without their active participation. Thank you again.
I would like to make a little correction, if I may. No offense intended. The City of Beckley did not have a hiatus of over 20 years without an excellent tennis program. Sam White did an excellent job at Ewart Ave. Park for many years. He gave lessons, had leagues, singles, doubles, mixed doubles and two tournaments each tennis season. Ewart Ave. Park only had four tennis courts, so he used New River Park Tennis Courts if necessary. Sam didn’t get any publicity to speak of or much help from the city. The courts were in horrible condition even after the bad repair job. Net posts broken, nets needed replacing, slippery mildew on the courts, etc. In spite of this, Sam persevered year after year. So I would like to give special thanks to Sam White, who did it all and with no publicity.
Larry Festa
Daniels