Austin Caperton, while I think your idea of farming Coho salmon looked great in The Register-Herald, but not so good on WOAY, I can see problems you may not have considered yet.
When the mine closed, did the company remove their mining equipment? Probably not.
Some of that equipment had lead acid batteries. All of that equipment had mercury switches in all of their control panels, and all of that equipment was painted with industrial paint that contains PCBs.
Years of rock falls have probably broken open those batteries, the mercury switches, the mining equipment is most definitely rusting hulks by now, and the PCBs are everywhere in the water.
While your initial draw of water probably wouldn’t contain any of these, recycling the water back through the mine will stir these sediments and push them into your suction pipe, making the fish unsafe to eat.
Instead, invest in a sand filtering system exactly like those used by public aquariums and recycle the water from your troughs or ponds through those filters. If one or more of these filters can keep the water in public aquariums crystal clear, clean, and disease-free, then one or more of these filters will do the same for you. Consider capturing rain water to replenish your system due to evaporation.
That mine water has had what is known as a dead flow for so long that it has little or no dissolved oxygen (DO) content. Salmon need a high DO content so I suggest one or more compressors that can hold 120 PSI connected to heavy-duty air stones at the head of each tank and has enough pressure so that it creates a roiling hump on the surface.
Salmon like cold water so you’ll need one or more chillers to keep your water cold.
Do your research before you turn even one shovel-full of soil. Visit a salmon hatchery in Washington State; feel how cold that water is. It’s glacial snowmelt from Mount Rainier. Look at how turbulent the flow of that water is.
Anyone can go to aquariumscience.org to learn more.
Gator Williams
Beckley