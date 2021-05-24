Some people would have you believe that legislation dubbed the For the People Act is a solution in search of a problem. I wish that were true. Unfortunately, it is not the case whatsoever if you look at widespread efforts to restrict access to voting.
On May 11, Senator Capito authored an op-ed claiming that “Democrats want to politicize our elections.” There are some serious issues with saying this – especially falsely alluding to the idea that the For the People Act is a partisan bill. Although the bill has been introduced by Democrats, 76 percent of registered Republican voters in West Virginia support the For the People Act. Senator Capito and I agree: Republicans and Democrats want to see more people voting and that is why she should support S. 1.
Right now across our country, we see state legislature after state legislature—including here in West Virginia—considering and even passing legislation that would make access to the ballot box more difficult. The For the People Act is a remedy that seeks to combat restrictive measures to voting.
The For the People Act does three things. The first is that it would make it easier to vote, address challenges voters faced in casting their ballots, and protect the security and integrity of our elections. It also would end the predatory and harmful dominance of big money in politics. Finally, it would restore ethics and accountability in government by ensuring public officials are working in the public interest.
After the attack on our capitol on January 6 and the spread of mistruths following the 2020 election, we know that the sanctity of our democracy is under threat from actors both foreign and domestic. The only way we will preserve our system of governance is if we stand up and demand it and further make it more inclusive for all to participate. The best way to stand up for our democracy is to demand passage of the For the People Act. Join me and let’s show both Senator Capito and Senator Manchin that we support this landmark legislation.
Zachary Fancher
Fairmont