In 2020, the Ruritan clubs in lower West Virginia helped and donated in different ways. To give you an idea of where our clubs are located, we have clubs from Nicholas County to Mercer County.
The examples of different ways in which the clubs helped out:
● A club helped a family who lost everything when their home burned. Over $5,000 was raised.
● Another raised over $15,000 for a child facing cancer surgery.
● A club donated chemo hats to a local cancer doctor for women who had radiation treatment and lost their hair.
● Our district raised $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
● We have donated to the Bluefield Union Mission and continue to donate to the mission.
These are some of the things that Ruritan clubs do for others.
To find out more about Ruritan, please contact an area club or you may contact Blaine Cecil at 304-910-3093; Patty Hamilton at 304-920-2055; Charles Farley at 304-952-8651 or Ruritan National at 1-877-787-8727.
Charles Farley
Pipestem