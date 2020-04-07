Currently we are in the midst of a storm. However, I truly believe that we will rise up, meet the challenge and come out of this as changed, but better people.
I pray that wherever this message finds you, that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. In the end, our story will be one of how we lifted each other up during this difficult storm. It will be a story of how we changed and adapted to the storm, how we taught and learned, how we served our neighbors, how we were kind to each other, how we put aside our differences and helped one another. In adapting to the storm, Gov. Justice has taken on a leadership role and brought many stakeholders together to create a plan of action to keep the people safe throughout the state of West Virginia. So many people have come together to seek dialogue, to negotiate, and to create innovative ways to assist West Virginians.
We all are rising to the challenges of these extraordinary times with good humor, compassion, and resolve while delivering an incredible education and extraordinary services to our children.
The coming weeks and months won’t be easy, but we will rise together, learning from both the opportunities and challenges of being in the storm. This health crisis and the daily upheaval it causes in our lives shouldn’t dominate our minds or spirits. Indeed, let these very necessary disruptions in our daily activities provide an opportunity to think intentionally about the direction of our lives, the importance of faith, family, community, and our people in positions all across the state of West Virginia. We pray they will continue to have dialogue even after the storm has passed.
Keep the faith! Stay connected!
Miller Hall
Beckley